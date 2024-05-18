City of Phoenix cuts ribbon on new Government and Public Safety Center

PHOENIX, Ore. – The city of Phoenix held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon on a brand new Government and Public Safety Center.

Community members came together to celebrate the new building on West 2nd which will house City Hall, a police station and a fire station.

Community leaders thanked all involved in the project and allowed self-guided tours.

The nearly $20 million facility marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the city.

With state of the art amenities, a full kitchen, gym, and living quarters firefighters, police, and City Hall officials can streamline the service they provide to the community.

“It’s been a long journey made possible by a lot of people doing a lot of hard work,” said Cpt. Dave Meads from Jackson County Fire District 5. “I just appreciate everyone’s efforts to get us here today. It’s truly amazing.”

$16 million, about 80% of the money for the years-long project, came from the Oregon legislature. Other funding also came from insurance and FEMA.

