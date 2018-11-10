‘Dutchwear’ to open tomorrow in Grants Pass

Dutch Bros is getting ready for the grand opening of Dutchwear in Grants Pass Saturday night.
Dutch Lovers are invited to come out and celebrate the brand new retail store on D and 6th street in Downtown Grants Pass from 3 to 8 p.m..
“There’s a heartbeat in Grants Pass that we really wanted to be close to,” said Dutch Bros Retail Manager Dayna Spagnolo, “we’re honored to be in the heart of it, and really excited to be available to our customers more days of the week and a little closer to home.”
The store says it’s excited to be more accessible to guests and serve them in a totally new way.