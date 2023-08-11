E-coli warning issued for Ashland Creek

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland says there is an elevated level of E. coli bacteria in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park.

City officials strongly recommend no one wades, bathes or swims in that area of Ashland Creek.

The Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission says it will continue to re-evaluate water quality and lift the ban as soon as possible.

For more information, visit http://www.ashland.or.us/ParksWaterQuality.

