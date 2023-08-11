Medford to open cooling shelter August 13-15

MEDFORD, Ore. – High temperatures in the forecast prompted the City of Medford to open temporary a cooling shelter.

The city announced a severe weather event declaration has been made for Sunday, August 13th through Tuesday, August 15th.

The City of Medford will partner with ACCESS to operate the cooling shelter at the former Kelly Shelter from noon to 8:00 p.m. from the 13th through the 15th.

The shelter, located at 324 West 6th Street, will have water, restrooms, snacks, and a cooling area. People are free to come and go as they wish.

Anyone interested in volunteering or contributing to ACCESS can email [email protected] for more information.

