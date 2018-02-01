Eagle Point burglary caught on camera

Eagle Point, Ore. — An Eagle Point man recently burglarized caught the entire thing on camera.
When Brandon Robey got home from work Wednesday, he found one of his windows shattered.
Robey soon discovered laptops, his son’s tablet and even a gun were stolen.
He says the one positive aspect amidst the unfortunate circumstance is how the community came together when he posted the video to Facebook.
“The community is just awesome. I had a bunch of responses within a couple hours,” Brandon Robey said.
According to Robey, some people on social media might even have a good idea who the suspects are.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call police.