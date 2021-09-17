Eagle Point National Cemetery honors late veterans with no next of kin

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Service members who gave everything for their country were supported by the community one final time Thursday.
“I think this is one thing that we can all get behind and be united on, to respect our service personnel. Especially the ones like today that don’t have family that can come and share their support for them,” said Robert Pinnell, the committee chairperson for the Avenue of Flags.
No family left, but a strong sense of community and solace as 30 late veterans’ names were called at the Eagle Point National Cemetery Thursday afternoon. “It warms our hearts knowing the community does support us,” said William Henry, the secretary of the local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association chapter.
The veterans spanned three wars and four military branches but the sheer amount of community turnout was a first. “Typically its the old guard and one or two civilians so this is a really big turnout,” said Pinnell. Over 150 people from all over the Valley heard about the quarterly event and made the journey to pay their respects.
“I think that people now know about it we should see this more often,” said Pinnell. While stopping to remember the fallen, veterans are also looking to the future.
“We still have active duty in harms way, and we still need to support them. Not only the military members themselves but also their families,” said Henry.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!