Eagle Point school bus driver on leave following incident

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Eagle Point School District 9 is investigating an incident involving a school bus driver and the student passengers.
A student’s mom tells NBC5 News the bus driver slammed on their brakes with a bus full of kids yesterday morning and some students suffered minor injuries.
The school district put out a statement “At the conclusion of the investigation we will take appropriate actions.”
Currently, the driver is on administrative leave.
