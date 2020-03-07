Eagle Point school bus driver on leave following incident

Home
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Eagle Point School District 9 is investigating an incident involving a school bus driver and the student passengers.

A student’s mom tells NBC5 News the bus driver slammed on their brakes with a bus full of kids yesterday morning and some students suffered minor injuries.

The school district put out a statement “At the conclusion of the investigation we will take appropriate actions.”

Currently, the driver is on administrative leave.

