Eagle Point woman sews together “Quilts of Valor” for local veterans

“I’ve already gotten my second machine since I’ve started,” said the woman behind the quilts, Bonnie Scriba.
She has been quilting for the last 3 years.
She decided to make this year’s Fourth of July a little more exciting for a few veterans she knows.
“I love sewing and I love giving. I don’t typically keep my quilts, I give them away,” said Scriba.
Scriba spent the last 2 months sewing together 4 separate quilts inspired by a non-profit she discovered online called “Quilts of Valor”.
“Probably quilted them 3 hours in the morning, 3 in the afternoon, probably 6 [hours] probably could get it done within a week,” she said.
After a small speech with a group of socially distanced neighbors watching, Scriba presented the vets with their quilts.
“That was pretty amazing. Fantastic. Incredible support. You’ll find that in Eagle Point, we have a lot of this type of support for the military,” said two of the veterans given quilts, Benjamin Kottke and Scott McGrew.
None of the veterans had any idea they would get to take the quilts home.
On the backsides of the quilts, their names are sewn in.
“I had no idea this was going on, it was a complete surprise. You know, thought we were coming over for hamburgers and hot dogs,” Kottke and McGrew said.
Scriba says presenting the quilts on Independence Day is something she’s been looking forward to.
She adds that giving back to veterans makes it all that much more special.
“I’ve been excited all week,” she said.
For more information on Quilts of Valor, visit qovf.org.
Scriba created the quilts on her own, without help from anyone else.
