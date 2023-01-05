Early morning trailer fire near Riddle results in one death

Posted by Grace Smith January 5, 2023

REMOTE, Ore.- Officials investigating a fatal early morning trailer fire near Riddle.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15am Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers received reports of a structure fire at the 600 block of Council Creek Road. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, responded and found a travel trailer fully engulfed when they arrived.

Firefighters learned 88-year-old Gwyn Ray Fish of Riddle had died in the fire after knocking down the fire shortly before 6:00 am. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Grace Smith
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl. Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it's the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.
