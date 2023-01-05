Early morning trailer fire near Riddle results in one death

REMOTE, Ore.- Officials investigating a fatal early morning trailer fire near Riddle.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15am Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers received reports of a structure fire at the 600 block of Council Creek Road. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, responded and found a travel trailer fully engulfed when they arrived.

Firefighters learned 88-year-old Gwyn Ray Fish of Riddle had died in the fire after knocking down the fire shortly before 6:00 am. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.