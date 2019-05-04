East Medford development meeting draws dozens

Plans for a new gas station, convenient store, car wash and coffee kiosk are in the works for the corner of McAndrews and Springbrook. It’s one of east Medford’s busiest intersections, but it’s almost exclusively residential.
“I’m not sure if this city council wants to be known as the council that approved the downgrading of the city of Medford and how it looks,” said concerned resident Marty Paola.
“It’s really important that you all do think about how important this can be to a homeowner in a residential area,” one concerned resident said to city staff.
Developers said they’re doing everything they can with residents concerns in mind.
“I think we have owners here who are very interested in working with the neighborhood and making sure that we are doing everything we can to mitigate some of the issues,” said architect Matt Small. “We realized that we were in a residential neighborhood and we thought we needed to approach this a little differently.
Despite the concerns, a decision couldn’t be made Friday.
The public hearing will continue on May 17th.
