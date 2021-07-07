Eight years later, there’s still no answers for missing woman Stephanie Anne Warner

RUCH, Ore. – July 4th, 2013 a Ruch woman went missing after Ashland’s 4th of July parade. Eight years later, detectives are still waiting for a break in the case. With so many unanswered questions on how Stephanie Anne Warner went missing. Her family wants to know where Stephanie is.
“We love her and we miss her and we want her back,” said Sharon Lambert, Warner’s sister.
It was a day that started out as a joyous occasion, July 4th, 2013 but ended in a disappearance. Then 43-year old Stephanie Anne Warner went missing from her Ruch home after going to the Ashland 4th of July parade with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames.
Her sister, Sharon Lambert, told NBC5 News several years ago the family desperately wants to know just what happened.
“When someone passes away the day of their death is always a hard thing. But in this case, we’ve had no closure. So it’s sort of harder,” said Lambert.
Back in 2017, detectives told NBC5 News, Lennie Ames was the prime suspect and last person to see Warner, but there have been no arrests in the case. We previously reported that police said Ames provided inconsistent statements to detectives. He’s been the only person of interest in the case and left the area years ago.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office declined an interview Tuesday. If you have any information on Stephanie Anne Warner’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.
