ODFW lets anglers catch as many fish as they want at Hyatt/Howard Prairie Lakes

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is giving anglers a chance to fish, for free!
It’s lifting fishing restrictions at Hyatt and Howard Prairie Lakes.
ODFW says the decision was made because water levels at those lakes continue to drop.
That, paired with the summer heat, is a lethal combination for fish.
Howard Prairie is 6% full, and Hyatt is at 10%.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.