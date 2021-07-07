Home
ODFW lets anglers catch as many fish as they want at Hyatt/Howard Prairie Lakes

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is giving anglers a chance to fish, for free!

It’s lifting fishing restrictions at Hyatt and Howard Prairie Lakes.

ODFW says the decision was made because water levels at those lakes continue to drop.

That, paired with the summer heat, is a lethal combination for fish.

Howard Prairie is 6% full, and Hyatt is at 10%.

