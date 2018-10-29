Elementary students tour fire burn scar

Central Point, Ore. – Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District teamed up with Fire District 3 to host a tour of the Penninger Fire for kids at Jewett Elementary.
The main objective of the tour is to teach students about the impacts wildfires have on land.
Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3 said it’s important for kids to learn how these fires are affecting our region’s ecosystem.
“Being able to take the children and students into this area and talking about what made it such a large fire and how it moved so quickly and how it impacted our community,” Blakely said. “I think they will be able to bring some concepts home and talk to parents about them but just really understand how fires work and what happens after a fire.”
The agencies involved are looking into holding a guided tour for the community in November.
