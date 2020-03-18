Home
Emergency food and supplies drive for Ashland seniors

ASHLAND, Ore. – Maple Ridge Senior Living in Ashland is holding an emergency food and supplies drive for their residents.

Starting Tuesday, they are accepting nonperishable foods, such as pasta and rice. In addition to food items As well as supplies like toilet paper and adult wipes.

The Community Relations Director of Maple Ridge Senior Living says,”Seniors are being advised not go shopping and expose themselves to potentially other sick people. So during this time we wanted to reach out to the Greater Ashland community and help those seniors.”

People can drop off donations in the blue bins outside the main building. Maple Ridge will then sanitize any donations, as a precaution.

