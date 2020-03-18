Emergency food and supplies drive for Ashland seniors

ASHLAND, Ore. – Maple Ridge Senior Living in Ashland is holding an emergency food and supplies drive for their residents.
Starting Tuesday, they are accepting nonperishable foods, such as pasta and rice. In addition to food items As well as supplies like toilet paper and adult wipes.
The Community Relations Director of Maple Ridge Senior Living says,”Seniors are being advised not go shopping and expose themselves to potentially other sick people. So during this time we wanted to reach out to the Greater Ashland community and help those seniors.”
People can drop off donations in the blue bins outside the main building. Maple Ridge will then sanitize any donations, as a precaution.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]