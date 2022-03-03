Entire reporting staff, editor departs Herald and News in Klamath Falls Wednesday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — The remaining reporting staff and its lone editor at the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, have left the department as of Wednesday.

In a story posted in Wednesday’s publication, all three reporters – Alex Schwartz, Arden Barnes, Rick Childress and editor Tim Trainor resigned from the paper effective this week.

The Herald and News didn’t share the exact reason behind the departures, but each of the former employees gave their final goodbyes and appreciations in a statement.

The department also stated that its partnership with the “Report for America” organization has ended.

The Herald and News did not immediately return our request for comment.