Oregon House passes bill that would provide $600 in direct payments to many Oregonians

SALEM, Ore. –  Oregon House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday night, that would provide a one-time payment of six-hundred dollars to low income households across the state.
H.B. 4157A passed 42-16 with bipartisan support. Representatives say it will help address the rising cost of living, groceries, and prescriptions. The Oregon Department of Revenue estimates about a quarter of a million Oregonians will qualify.
“This bill provides much needed relief right now to individuals and their families that are impacted by these rising prices,” Democratic State Representative Andrea Valderrama, who sponsored the bill, told NBC5 Wednesday. “Right now many Oregonians, myself included, have been struggling to get by as the cost of living has skyrocketed.”
Much like the federal stimulus payments sent out in the past during the pandemic, eligible Oregonians do not need to fill out any forms. If passed, checks or direct deposit will be automatically sent to people as soon as June of this year. Payments will be distributed through the DOR and funding will come from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund program, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The bill now heads to the senate floor for consideration. It’s expected to be read later this week as the 2022 session will wrap up by next Monday.

