EOC: State taking over emergency housing from Red Cross next year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The state is taking over emergency housing for fire survivors from the American Red Cross next year.
The Red Cross’ contract with the state expires on December 31st.
The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center says the state is taking on the role after that date and will be hiring its own staff.
The state will be involved until June 30th.
