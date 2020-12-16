Home
Greystone Court food and fund drive kicks off Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. —The 20th Annual Access Food and Fund Drive starts Monday.

Residents of Greystone Court are now accepting donations of non-perishable food items and cash.

Access says, Asante will match up to $5,000 in donations during the four nights.

Every dollar donated can provide up to 4 meals.

To donate, go to access helps.org or text “Greystone” to 44-321.

