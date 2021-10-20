Home
EPA grants over $250k to Klamath Tribes

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Tribes recently received 2 separate grants totaling over $250,000 dollars.

They’re coming to the tribes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

One of the grants will invest $99,992 into purchasing and installing a solar-powered water pump.

It will help minimize external nutrient loading from agricultural properties around Upper Klamath Lake.

The other grant, worth around $152,000, will go towards phase 2 of the groundwater and surface-water monitoring study for the Klamath Marsh.

“We have issues with water quality problems with nutrients coming into the system that cause algae blooms and poor water quality condition which affects our endangered fish in the lake. It’s definitely something we’re grateful for and we really appreciate the grants,” said Klamath Tribes Chairman, Don Gentry.

Chairman Gentry says restoration of the areas will allow tribal members to fish, hunt, and gather for food in a cleaner, safer environment.

It also allows for support on other future restoration and acquisition projects.

