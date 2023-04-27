Family mourning tragic Grants Pass man’s death

Posted by Jenna King April 26, 2023

BROOKINGS, Ore. —We told you Tuesday night about a young Grants Pass father who fell to his death, on the Oregon coast. Now we’re hearing from the family, about the legacy he leaves behind.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, 36-year-old Ryan Acord saw the kids go over a cliff on the coast, and when he tried to save them he slipped and fell. Ryan’s sister-in-law, Abigail Leonard says he was a special education teacher, who devoted his life to helping others.

“It’s been unreal, it just comes in waves, I mean nothing is black and white and I guess that’s why we treasure life way more now,” said Leonard.

Sheriff Ward says an 8-year-old was airlifted with substantial injuries, but is recovering.

Acord leaves behind his wife and 3 boys.

The family set up a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $20,000 so far. You can find a link to it here.

Jenna King
