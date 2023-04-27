ODF-SW Dist. hosts forestland classification meeting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson and Josephine Forestland Classification Committee held a public meeting Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the committee reviewed properties involved in appeals of its forestland classification process, which identifies lands that pay for wildland fire protection. ODF says this process determines which lands are classified as either timber or grazing, in the 2 counties.

It says classified lands are assigned a fire patrol assessment, which pays for the cost of wildfire protection. The committee reviewed 3 appeals Wednesday deciding to exempt those properties from the process.

The reason for exemption is based off the risk of fire spreading.

“We went through those appeals and there’s a few that were asking the committee to look at to see if they meet the definition of forest land or not, our recommendation at the district was that they do not,” Matt Fumafi, Assistant District Forester ODFSW District.

ODF says the rest of the appeals will go before the Board of Forestry, in the coming months.

