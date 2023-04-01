Family Nurturing Center awards Lyn Hennion its ‘Champion for Children’

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Family Nurturing Center in Medford is announcing its 2023 Champion for Children.

This year’s Champion for Children award goes to Lyn Hennion.

The award is given to a member of the community, who’s made a significant contribution to helping the family nurturing center improve the lives of children in the Rogue Valley.

The center says Lyn is a longtime champion for children in multiple ways.

“Why do I do it? That’s because it makes me feel good and I tell people to give until it feels good and it doesn’t take much,” said Hennion.

The community is invited to celebrate Hennion’s work for the advocacy center.

She’s being honored on April 7th at the Rogue Valley Country club from 12 to 1.

