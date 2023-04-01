Pear Blossom Drive Chip and Putt Championships held this Friday

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Pear Blossom Festival and parade in Medford is a week away but some events are starting this Friday.

Friday afternoon junior golfers competed in the 2nd annual Pear Blossom Drive Chip and Putt Championships.

Tt’s for boys and girls 7 to 18 years old at Stone-Ridge golf course.

The winner gets a $500 coaching experience from West Coast Golf Academy.

“I think my last drive was my best drive. either way I am happy with it.”, said Cooper Anderson., a participant.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time. You know you really don’t know what to think before these”, said Grace, a participant.

Organizers said they wanted to give the junior golfers a fun competitive environment.

