Family of a missing Ashland woman is asking for answers

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland woman has been missing since September. Two months later with no leads her family continues to worry.

Forty-four-year-old Jeannie Perrigo is a 7-year Ashland resident. Her family told NBC5 News she was in and out of homeless shelters in the area but always made sure to check in. Two months later her family told NBC5 News no one has seen or heard from her. Now they want answers.

“It’s a really bizarre feeling not knowing where she is,” said Ashley Waite, Jeannie Perrigo’s sister.

Jeannie Perrigo and Ashley Waite grew up in Siskiyou County. But 7 years ago, Perrigo moved up to Ashland.

“There’s never been a stretch of time that has gone by this long, especially during the holidays,” said Waite.

Waite said her sister is homeless, but always checks in with family and friends.

“Yesterday was thanksgiving and I didn’t get a phone call, her dad didn’t get a phone call, none of her three children got a phone call,” said Waite.

Something she said is unlike her sister, which has her family worried.

“Her dad is absolutely terrified, which is bizarre to see because he’s such a stoic person and a very calm and understanding person. To see him scared scares you too,” said Waite.

Her sister hopes despite her circumstances people will continue to look for her.

“Just because my sister is homeless doesn’t mean she’s worthy of being found or doesn’t mean she’s doing something she shouldn’t be. She’s still a human being who has family out here who loves her,’ said Waite.

Ashland Police are taking lead on the case. While Jeannie Perrigo is the name she uses, the report is filed under the name Jeannie Martin. If you have any information about the case contact law enforcement.

