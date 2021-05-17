Fatal Yreka car crash kills 1, police say alcohol a suspected factor

YREKA, Ca.- Yreka California Highway Patrol says one man was killed during a fatal car crash late Sunday night.
According to police, Joshua Justice was driving his 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser eastbound on Ager Beswick Road. They say Justice’s car left the edge of the road and, upon re-entering, Justice lost control of his vehicle resulting in a rollover traffic crash.
Police say Justice was wearing his seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries, but his passenger in the passenger seat of the car was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the car during the rollover crash. The passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of being ejected from the car.
Justice was arrested and booked into Siskiyou County Jail for Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury and Vehicular Manslaughter. Police say crash is still under investigation and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
