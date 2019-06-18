Fecal bacteria prompts health advisory at Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Cannon Beach along is under a health advisory from the state. The north Oregon beach is the site of the iconic Haystack Rock.
The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Tuesday after finding higher than normal levels of fecal bacteria in the water. The department is asking people to avoid the water in that area until the advisory is lifted. The bacteria can cause people to get sick, and be particularly dangerous for the young and the old. They say symptoms can include: stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
According to OHA, bacteria levels can go up from both ocean and inland sources. Run off from storm water, sewer overflows, even animal waste can be behind an increase in pathogens.
While the Health Authority is urging people to stay out of the water, they say the beach is still safe for recreation. State officials say neighboring beaches are not affected.