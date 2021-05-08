FEMA Mobile unit working to help minorities get vaccinated locally

MEDFORD, Ore. — A mobile vaccination unit is moving around town in areas that are easily accessible to the Latina community as well as migrants, seasonal and agricultural workers, and much more.
The mobile vaccination units are being run by FEMA and have up to 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available per day.
Language interpreters and support for people with disabilities are available.
The vaccines are free and available to anyone 16 and up.
No appointments are necessary.
“We’re trying to make sure our Latina community knows about this event, in a more familiar way, like how we’re at La Fiesta Market today,” said volunteer, Milo Selgado.
Selgado says nearly 60 people were vaccinated today by 12 p.m.
Boxes of food from Rogue Food Unites were also given out.
They’ll be given out again at the next mobile vaccination unit stop.
If you missed the mobile unit today, it will be at La Placita on W. Main Street in Medford tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and again on Monday at St. Vincent De Paul on N. Pacific Highway from noon – 2 p.m.
