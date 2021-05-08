Central Point man wins national race in Atlanta

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The owner of Quality Tire in Central Point recently won first place with his motorcycle at the 40th Lucas Oil and NHRA Southern Nationals at the Atlanta Dragway last week.
Scotty Pollacheck has been racing for 36 years.
He says his 160 cubic inch v-twin motorcycle qualified for first and placed first in the quarter-mile drag race in Georgia.
Pollacheck says the motorcycle can complete a quarter-mile in 6.7 seconds, hitting speeds up to 200 MPH per hour.
He says the win is a big accomplishment.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and it’s tough to come by these big wins, so there’s a lot of satisfaction, relief, excitement… but it’s great stuff,” said Pollacheck.
This isn’t Pollacheck’s first big win, he won the U.S. Nationals last September.
Pollacheck is racing again next week in North Carolina and is currently ranked 2nd place for the championships later this year.
