Fire crews prepped and ready for possible lightning strikes

MEDFORD, Ore. — Firefighters are on the lookout for lightning strikes which could start fires across the region this weekend and into next week.
Temperatures will rise again over 100-degrees as dry conditions continue.
Lightning storms pose serious challenges and risks this time of year, but it’s something firefighters are prepared to battle.
“Sunday and Monday will bring what it brings, but right now we have crews, we have engines, we have a fleet of helicopters,” Howard Hunter, Public Information Officer with the Pacific Northwest Team 7 said. “We’ll be right here should we be needed and if they request our assistance,” he added.
The Ben Young Fire, which Hunter’s team is working on, is 13 miles south of Paisley.
It’s approximately 1,250 acres and 55% contained with the cause still under investigation.
