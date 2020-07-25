Barn burns down in Ashland near Siskiyou Boulevard

ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire Friday night off of Siskiyou Boulevard and Mistletoe Road in Ashland.
Jackson County Fire District 3 and 5, along with Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
A spokesperson for Jackson County Fire District 5 says the fire was originally called in as suspicious smoke coming from the area.
He says fire crews followed the smoke to locate it.
“We got into the fire and called for second alarm, which brought more engines in. Put about 15,000 gallons on the fire and put it out,” said engineer for Jackson County Fire District 5, Bill Boylan.
Boylan adds fire crews got the fire out before it could reach a nearby home.
He says the barn is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.