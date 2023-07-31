Firefighters looking to demobilize from the Golden Fire Tuesday morning

BONANZA, Ore. – Firefighters are planning to wrap up operations on the Golden Fire Tuesday morning.

The Golden Fire started a week ago Saturday and burned 2,137 acres. The fire is 48% contained.

Firefighters were able to put out some small flare-ups Saturday during the red flag warning in the area.

ODF said they’re confident they can give control of the fire, to the local fire district early this week.

“With those two to three hundred feet of mop up around the perimeter that’s a huge accomplishment, and we’re at 48 percent containment and that containment is going to potentially jump up some more, leaving the local district with confidence from the team that they can handle it,” said Jennifer Case, Information Officer for the Golden Fire.

Firefighters say there’s still a lot of work to be done. They’re starting to remove fire hoses around parts of the fire and starting to repair dozer lines to prepare for winter rain.

