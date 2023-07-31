International park managers pay a visit to Crater Lake to share practices

MEDFORD, Ore. – A delegation from Crater Lake National Park’s sister park in Slovenia, just wrapped up a trip to Crater Lake to strengthen the relationship between the two parks.

The visitors from the one and only national park in Slovenia, Triglav National Park, ended their visit Sunday.

They went to Crater Lake National Park to collaborate with park officials, and to share each other’s knowledge and practices, so they can learn from each other.

“Somethings can be transferred from one park to another. You get to see how dedicated they are to their work, and it also gives you the motivation to work harder and to go for your goals even more dedicated,” said Tit Potocnik, Director of Triglav National Park.

Potocnik said he and his team learned a lot on the trip. the main thing they learned from Crater Lake, is how they manage visitors and how visitor fees are used to help park operations.

