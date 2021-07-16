Home
Firefighting agencies ask Congressman Cliff Bentz for more resources this fire season

MEDFORD, Ore. —Southern Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz was in the Rogue Valley Thursday. He visited Medford’s Air Tanker Base.

He was joined by Jackson County Commissioners and Medford State Representative Kim Wallan.

ODF and the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest asked the congressman for more resources in fighting the region’s wildfires.

A shortage of jet fuel and manpower were some of the concerns brought up.

“The idea is to come in and say hey how can we help because the danger level is so great and it’s so dry and the fires are so terrible, we want to be ahead of it if we possibly can be,” said Congressman Bentz.

Congressman Bentz says the next steps moving forward are to pinpoint what other shortages may exist and plan how to tackle them.

