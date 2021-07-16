Home
Klamath Project farmers getting some relief, $15 million in drought related funds

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath Project farmers are getting some much-needed relief during the worsening drought. The Bureau of Reclamation has executed a $15 million agreement in drought-related funds.

They’ll be distributed to irrigators across Oregon and California. The Bureau announced the funding back in April, around the time when it said there wouldn’t be enough water to operate the ‘A’ canal.

Now the contract has been signed.

“It’s not enough it’s really far short of what’s needed to take care of the problem, but it’s very welcome and we’re glad to have it in place and we’re just continuing to search everywhere that we can to find mechanisms for additional relief,” said Paul Simmons with the Klamath Water Users Association.

Simmons says the acreage-based payments, will start at the end of the irrigation season.

