Klamath Project farmers getting some relief, $15 million in drought related funds

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath Project farmers are getting some much-needed relief during the worsening drought. The Bureau of Reclamation has executed a $15 million agreement in drought-related funds.
They’ll be distributed to irrigators across Oregon and California. The Bureau announced the funding back in April, around the time when it said there wouldn’t be enough water to operate the ‘A’ canal.
Now the contract has been signed.
“It’s not enough it’s really far short of what’s needed to take care of the problem, but it’s very welcome and we’re glad to have it in place and we’re just continuing to search everywhere that we can to find mechanisms for additional relief,” said Paul Simmons with the Klamath Water Users Association.
Simmons says the acreage-based payments, will start at the end of the irrigation season.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.