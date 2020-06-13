Five new coronavirus cases in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health is reporting 5 new cases of coronavirus Saturday with a total of 81 cases in the area.
Jackson County Public Health says there is no new death from coronavirus.
The entire state has 5,377 cases of coronavirus, where 173 were fatal.
For more information on county level cases, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
