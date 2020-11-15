Food and Friends looking for delivery volunteers

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — Food and Friends is looking for volunteer meal drivers on Mondays or Wednesdays.

The organization said nothing worthwhile gets done except at the grassroots level and this effort wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

The time slots are from 10 am to noon and mileage reimbursements are available.

Delivery routes are open in Central Point, Medford, Grants Pass, Rogue River and Shady Cove.

Call the non-profit at 541.734.9505 extension 4 for more information.

