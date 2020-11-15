Library offering enhanced services

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Library Services said it is now offering enhanced front door services at all 15 locations.
This change was due to Governor Brown’s pause in the county’s reopening plan.
Library hours remain the same with patrons able to pick up held items with a library card or photo I.D.
Masks or face shields must be worn and browsing is not available.
Contact your local library branch for more information.
