Home
Library offering enhanced services

Library offering enhanced services

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Library Services said it is now offering enhanced front door services at all 15 locations.

This change was due to Governor Brown’s pause in the county’s reopening plan.

Library hours remain the same with patrons able to pick up held items with a library card or photo I.D.

Masks or face shields must be worn and browsing is not available.

Contact your local library branch for more information.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »