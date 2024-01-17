Food supply trucks for Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets delayed

MEDFORD, Ore.- Food supply trucks for Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets are also backed up due to the weather.

Bob Ames of Sherm’s Market told NBC5 issues started arising late last week. Some of their delivery trucks coming from northern Oregon were delayed due to unsafe road conditions.

Luckily for them, they prepare for situations like these.

“You know, we prepare in advance for a lot of these. We really try to keep our stores fully stocked,” Ames said, “We have an extreme value in inventory, so making sure that the product is here ahead of times is one of the things we do best”.

Ames said for their produce, they had to buy more out of California instead of their usual purchases from the Portland area. He said people shouldn’t worry about their grocery stores having enough food, as they’re pretty good at getting it through other avenues.

That being said, Ames said it’s always a good idea to stock up on food in the winter months, especially if you live in rural areas.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.