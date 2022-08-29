Food truck competition in Medford wraps up 

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Best in Southern Oregon Food Truck Competition wrapped up on August 28th. The event’s last day had even more of the best food trucks in all of Southern Oregon.

More than 20 vendors offering anything from Mediterranean to seafood were competing in a variety of categories to see which truck was the best of the best.

Organizers say a big part of this event is raising money to get school supplies for local kids. Some business owners told us today that after hearing the event benefited local kids they knew they couldn’t miss out.

“I know that hundreds of families are going to benefit from this. I know that it is going to get people that have had just as hard as the rest of us. And I know that it is going to do great things,” said Event Coordinator, Shannon Reagan.

She says they have received multiple boxes of school supplies that are set to go towards our local school districts.

Organizers say they were blown away by how many people showed up to support local kids.