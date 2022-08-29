Youth Football kicks off with a jamboree

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Hundreds of local kids got together on the football field for a jamboree in Grants Pass.

The event that serves as a fundraiser for Grants Pass’s Youth Football Program, featured 24 local teams from Grants Pass, Eagle Point, and Medford.

Organizers say the event kicks off the youth football season for kids from 2nd grade to 6th grade. Organizers say they had a hard time getting gear for the kids this year but seeing everyone having a good time was worth the effort.

“It’s been a struggle but today shows it’s all worth it. It’s all worth getting the kids back out on the field and seeing them smile and having a great time,” said Stephanie Watts of Grants Pass Youth Football.

Organizers say they host the jamboree every four years and were happy to see so many families cheering on their kids.