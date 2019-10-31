Food Trucks looking to tap into late night crowds after new ordinance goes into effect

Medford, Ore — You’ll soon have a few more option for late night eats in Medford now that a new ordinance is set to go into effect.
Starting Friday, food truck vendors will be able to apply for a permit which allows them to both stay open late and park in street parking spots.
For some vendors, it opens up a whole new customer base, for others, they prefer better access to the day time crowd.
“It’s a step in the right direction, thank you Medford, but some of us would like to park, during the daytime,” said Eric Bell with Word on the Street Food Truck.
“Might be at their home, might be at the bar, but there are going to be people drinking at those hours so there should be food available for sure,” said Mason Goche with Killa Dilla.
Food truck vendors can apply in person or online with the city of Medford and do have to pay a $300 quarterly fee.
You can apply at http://www.ci.medford.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=3908
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.