Gov. Kate Brown announces trade mission to Asia

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she’s traveling overseas on a trade mission to Asia.
The governor’s office said between November 5 and 16, Brown will visit South Korea and Japan to promote foreign investment in Oregon.
“A thriving economy here in Oregon is influenced by markets across the world,” said Governor Brown. “Oregon exports hit a record high last year, and we want to keep those growth levels. Trade missions are a key avenue to expand Oregon’s business and trade partnerships, promote our booming agricultural market, and support jobs for Oregonians throughout the state. I am proud to share Oregon’s unique products, services, and companies with the rest of the world.”
According to the governor’s office, South Korea and Japan are Oregon’s third and fourth-largest markets for agricultural exports, representing about 15% of the state’s export market.