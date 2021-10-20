Forest Road 3315 Closed through Friday

PAISLEY, Ore. — Forest Road 3315, locally known as the High Road, will be closed between Forest Road 33 and Forest Road 3360, starting approximately 1 mile west of Paisley. The closure will begin Thursday, October 21 and go through Friday.
Approximately 400 feet of guardrail damaged in the Brattain Fire last year is being replaced. The closure is to allow contractors to work and operate equipment to safely install the guardrail along road sections with steep drop offs. Area residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area during this work. There will be notification once the road reopens.
For those needing to access the area from the north during the next three days, Forest Road 29 northwest of Paisley connects to Forest Road 3360, heading south to intersect with Forest Road 3315.
