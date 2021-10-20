Home
Max’s Mission hosts 5th annual So. Oregon Overdose Awareness Day

Max’s Mission hosts 5th annual So. Oregon Overdose Awareness Day

Health News Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local organization ‘Max’s Mission’ is hosting the fifth annual southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day this Saturday. From 2 to 5 p.m. at Medford’s Hawthorne park the group will be handing out free Naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that reverses an opioid overdose.

Nearly 25 other community health organizations will have a booth at the event. This event is personal to executive director Julia Pinksy, whose son Max died from an overdose eight years ago.

“We found him, he had overdosed and we had no naloxone. We hadn’t even heard of it. We called emergency services but it was too late,” remembered Pinksy. Max’s Mission said over the last four months, it has served more than 1,800 people and given out more than 2,000 free doses of Naloxone. 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »