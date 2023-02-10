Former local dog rescue helps out in Turkey

Posted by Jenna King February 9, 2023

YREKA, Calif. —A former Rescue Ranch dog is helping in Turkey following this week’s deadly earthquake.

The Yreka no-kill shelter rescues dogs and finds them a new home.

Former Rescue Ranch dog Shadow and his partner Los Angeles County firefighter Bob George are part of the canine disaster search teams deployed in Turkey.

He’s a black lab mix who was picked up as a stray in 2016.

Shadow is doing things like going through the rubble and searching for signs of life.

“To save a life and then to see a dog flourish like that, a dog that might not have made it, and then he’s going out and saving lives, that’s sort of the perfect circle isn’t it, I mean we can’t ask for more,” said Rescue Ranch communications director, Natalie Golay.

To learn more about the work Rescue Ranch does visit rrdog.org

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content