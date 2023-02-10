Former local dog rescue helps out in Turkey

YREKA, Calif. —A former Rescue Ranch dog is helping in Turkey following this week’s deadly earthquake.

The Yreka no-kill shelter rescues dogs and finds them a new home.

Former Rescue Ranch dog Shadow and his partner Los Angeles County firefighter Bob George are part of the canine disaster search teams deployed in Turkey.

He’s a black lab mix who was picked up as a stray in 2016.

Shadow is doing things like going through the rubble and searching for signs of life.

“To save a life and then to see a dog flourish like that, a dog that might not have made it, and then he’s going out and saving lives, that’s sort of the perfect circle isn’t it, I mean we can’t ask for more,” said Rescue Ranch communications director, Natalie Golay.

To learn more about the work Rescue Ranch does visit rrdog.org