Former MPD Sergeant’s police certification suspended for three years

Medford, Ore. — A former Medford Police Sergeant, accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female officer, has lost his law enforcement certification for three years. The Board on Public Safety Standards and Training met last Thursday, and voted to suspend Tom Ianieri’s police certification.
According to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem, the three year suspension period will begin at the time when Ianieri separated from the Medford Police Department in October of 2016.
Medford Police Lieutenant Kerry Curtis couldn’t reveal details of the investigation, however he says the department took action very early on in the process.
“The day that this incident was brought to our attention was the last day that this officer wore a Medford Police uniform,” Curtis said. “He was immediately put on administrative leave, and that began this investigation.”
The department later released the following statement:
“This administration has an unwavering commitment to equal treatment and respect for all of our officers.”
The suspension means Ianieri cannot work for any law enforcement agencies in Oregon during the three year period.