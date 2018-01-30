Home
Former MPD Sergeant’s police certification suspended for three years

Former MPD Sergeant’s police certification suspended for three years

Local Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — A former Medford Police Sergeant, accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female officer, has lost his law enforcement certification for three years. The Board on Public Safety Standards and Training met last Thursday, and voted to suspend Tom Ianieri’s police certification.

According to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem, the three year suspension period will begin at the time when Ianieri separated from the Medford Police Department in October of 2016.

Medford Police Lieutenant Kerry Curtis couldn’t reveal details of the investigation, however he says the department took action very early on in the process.

“The day that this incident was brought to our attention was the last day that this officer wore a Medford Police uniform,” Curtis said. “He was immediately put on administrative leave, and that began this investigation.”

The department later released the following statement:

“This administration has an unwavering commitment to equal treatment and respect for all of our officers.”

The suspension means Ianieri cannot work for any law enforcement agencies in Oregon during the three year period.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics