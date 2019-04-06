Former Talent City Manager facing criminal charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A former Talent City Manager is facing criminal charges after he allegedly secretly recorded face-to-face conversations.
Thomas Corrigan served as Talent’s City Manager from 2012 to 2018.
He was fired from the position back in February of last year for allegedly secretly recording face-to-face communication and acting unprofessionally or disrespectfully at work.
Corrigan is now the City Administrator for Shady Cove.
NBC5 News spoke to his attorney, he declined to comment.
NBC5 News also reached out to Corrigan at Shady Cove city offices, we haven’t heard back.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).