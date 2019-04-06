Home
Former Talent City Manager facing criminal charges

Former Talent City Manager facing criminal charges

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A former Talent City Manager is facing criminal charges after he allegedly secretly recorded face-to-face conversations.

Thomas Corrigan served as Talent’s City Manager from 2012 to 2018.

He was fired from the position back in February of last year for allegedly secretly recording face-to-face communication and acting unprofessionally or disrespectfully at work.

Corrigan is now the City Administrator for Shady Cove.

NBC5 News spoke to his attorney, he declined to comment.

NBC5 News also reached out to Corrigan at Shady Cove city offices, we haven’t heard back.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »