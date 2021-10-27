Home
Foundry Village, a tiny home community for the homeless, to open soon in GP

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The city of Grants Pass is set to open its first-ever transitional housing and support services facility. Construction on the Foundry Village project started back in January. It’s now going to be unveiled for the first time Wednesday.

The tiny homes will serve as housing for people looking to get back on their feet. It’s located on Foundry Street in Grants Pass. It will have 17 tiny homes plus a community building.

Medford-based non-profit Rogue Retreat, which runs a similar tiny home community in Medford, named Hope Village, is going to operate the property.

“It’s very exciting and thrilling and I’m very proud to be here and involved with all the people and the volunteers and all the work that went into this,” said Dough Walker, Project Manager.

Walker says Foundry Village is now accepting applications. He’s hopeful its official opening will be Monday.

Tuesday’s unveiling is just for the media.

Walker says in the next few weeks, tours of the facility will be available to those who want to check it out.

