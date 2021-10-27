Foundry Village, a tiny home community for the homeless, to open soon in GP

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The city of Grants Pass is set to open its first-ever transitional housing and support services facility. Construction on the Foundry Village project started back in January. It’s now going to be unveiled for the first time Wednesday.
The tiny homes will serve as housing for people looking to get back on their feet. It’s located on Foundry Street in Grants Pass. It will have 17 tiny homes plus a community building.
Medford-based non-profit Rogue Retreat, which runs a similar tiny home community in Medford, named Hope Village, is going to operate the property.
“It’s very exciting and thrilling and I’m very proud to be here and involved with all the people and the volunteers and all the work that went into this,” said Dough Walker, Project Manager.
Walker says Foundry Village is now accepting applications. He’s hopeful its official opening will be Monday.
Tuesday’s unveiling is just for the media.
Walker says in the next few weeks, tours of the facility will be available to those who want to check it out.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.