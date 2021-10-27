GP School Board looks for a new superintendent

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board is beginning the process Tuesday night of looking for a new superintendent. Grants Pass School District 7 Superintendent Kirk Kolb has decided not to seek a new contract for next year.
This comes after the board wasn’t confident in renewing Kolb’s contract. The school board hasn’t officially accepted Kolbe’s resignation, but Board Member Brian Delagrange said it’s his understanding the board has accepted it unofficially.
“All that’s happening is we’re looking at what process we’re gonna use to identify a firm to locate who our new superintendent is going to be next year,” said Drian Delagrange.
The board member told NBC5 News while he’s happy with Kolb’s work within the district he’s ready to see some change. Kolb’s contract ends next summer, which is standard for school administrators.
