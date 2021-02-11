Free financial coaching available to low income residents, fire victims

ROGUE Valley, Ore. —Low-income residents of southern Oregon now have a new option to turn for free, financial coaching and assistance.
Non-profit, NeighborWorks Umpqua, and partners are expanding its Financial Opportunity Centers.
The centers offer free one-on-one financial coaching, income support, and employment coaching, helping to put individuals on a path to achieving their financial goals.
It’s all made possible by a $1,000 grant from Umpqua Bank.
“Our larger purpose as a bank is to support the economic vitality and financial health of communities where we live and work and it’s clear that our communities throughout our footprint in the state of Oregon have been struggling,” says Brenden Butler with Umpqua Bank.
To learn more, volunteer, or to schedule an appointment, visit nwumpqua.org/financial opportunity.
